Builders of Balykchi — Korumdu road stopped the strike. The Ministry of Transport and Roads informed 24.kg news agency.

The money for the workers’ wages (100 million soms) has been allocated through the Ministry of Finance.

According to the head of the Ministry of Transport, Zhamshitbek Kalilov, if the salary delays continue, the contract with the contractor, the Chinese company Long Hai, will be terminated. The workers did not receive money for six months.