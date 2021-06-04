11:02
Drivers of minibuses continue strike in Bishkek

Drivers of minibuses did not show up for work today. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, since the sabotage continues for the third day, the City Hall has the right to terminate the contracts with transport companies.

«The Ministry of Transport raised the issue of revoking licenses from the firms at a meeting of Parliament,» ​​the press service noted and added that the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise and the Trolleybus Department are working under no timeline. At least 118 buses and 135 trolleybuses are serving the routes today.

About 70 percent of drivers of minibuses did not show up for work on June 2. The drivers demand to increase the fare.

The City Hall offered three options for increasing fares, but it considers setting the cost of travel in municipal public transport at 11 soms, in buses of all classes of private transport companies (minibuses) — at 15 soms as the most acceptable. On June 1, the Ministry of Economy received a positive response to the analysis of the regulatory impact of the project. The City Hall has submitted a draft resolution to the Bishkek City Council. Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov met with the heads of associations and companies-carriers and said that the issue of tariffs for travel in minibuses in Bishkek will be resolved in September.

The minibus drivers have already staged a strike in January. Then they demanded to increase the fare first to 15 soms, and then — to 19-20 soms. They proposed to increase the municipal buses and trolleybuses fare to 10 soms.
