Civil activists initiate kurultai with participation of Akayev and Bakiyev

Civil activists and national patriotic forces of Kyrgyzstan are initiating a republican kurultai. The member of the organizing committee Adil Turdukulov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the kurultai is to be held on the anniversary of April 7, 2010 events.

«We want to discuss urgent issues in each region, which will be on the agenda of the kurultai. So far, there are three issues: the fight against corruption, the situation with political prisoners and freedom of speech. The first meeting of the organizing committee took place today,» Adil Turdukulov told.

The delegates of the forthcoming forum also intend to discuss the topic why the idea of ​​the institution of the people’s kurultai failed. The organizing committee believes that the deputies of the Parliament are to blame because they rejected a bill on the status of the kurultai.

The ex-presidents of the country, Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev, were invited to the kurultai.

«We invite them, because we think: it’s time for the consolidation of forces. It’s time to reach a consensus. Our main goal is the unification of all political parties,» Adil Turdukulov explained.