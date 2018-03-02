12:41
-2
USD 68.11
EUR 83.17
RUB 1.21
English

Deputy of Parliament Farkhat Iminov voluntarily resigns

The deputy of the Parliament from Respublika — Ata Jurt faction Farkhat Iminov resigned. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency. Farkhat Iminov himself confirmed the information.

«On March 1, 2018, I decided to resign. It was a difficult personal and vital, not political, decision. I want to stress that I took this decision with a calm heart, because I leave my post at a time when our people, like my colleagues, have confidence and determination to act for the benefit of my native country,» he said.

«Now Kyrgyzstan is at the stage when a team led by the new president came to power, ready to take on the today’s challenges and full responsibility for every fateful for the state decision. And I am confident that they will continue positive changes and structural reforms,» added Farkhat Iminov.

He also thanked the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev «for the positive changes and structural reforms, the foundation for which was laid by his efforts.»
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms Kazakhstan’s citizenship of arrested MP
Smuggling in Kazakhstan. Arrested deputy to get consular assistance
Special operation in Almaty. Kyrgyz MP charged under two articles
Prosecutor General's Office sends request to Kazakhstan on arrest of deputy
Deputies to spend next week in election districts
Parliament deputies intend to personally check breakdown site at Bishkek HPP
Deputies who have to do with Smart City project
Deputy of Parliament Iskander Gaipkulov takes oath
Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament
New deputy of parliament takes oath
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported