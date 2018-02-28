March 9 offered to be announced day off in Kyrgyzstan

It is offered to announce March 9 a day off. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

In exchange, it is proposed to declare Saturday, March 3, a working day. The transfer is connected with the celebration of the International Women’s Day on March 8, which falls on Thursday in 2018.

It will allow Kyrgyzstanis to have a rest for four days — from March 8 through March 11.

The changes concern only those who work five days a week.

The draft resolution was submitted to the government for consideration and is not signed so far.