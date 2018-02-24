Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov visited the Military Institute of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic named after the Hero of the Soviet Union, Lieutenant General K. Usenbekov. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the government reported.

The visit of the head of the Cabinet is timed to the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

«You are the true patriots of our republic. I express to you deep gratitude for your valiant service and courage. You perform a difficult and responsible service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of the country and stand guard of the security of the whole society. On this day, I would like to wish prosperity to your families and friends. Let peace and harmony be in Kyrgyzstan!» said Sapar Isakov.

In honor of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, servicemen of the Air Defense Forces and cadets of the Military Institute marched.

The head of government got acquainted with the activities of the educational institution, inspected the study rooms equipped with modern multimedia teaching aids.

The prime minister handed over the institute the necessary equipment and promised to further assist in improving the learning environment.