Sadyr Japarov visits Upper Naryn HPP cascade

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the Upper Naryn HPP cascade. Government’s press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the state of the shift camp and the property of Verkhnenarynskie HPP CJSC, which is guarded by Electric Stations OJSC.

The Upper Naryn HPP cascade is a strategically important facility for Kyrgyzstan, the construction of which will ensure the country’s energy security. Sadyr Japarov

He instructed to timely report on the progress of the proceedings, noting that this issue was under his personal control.

Verkhnenarynskie HPP CJSC was registered in October 2012 in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. However, due to the denunciation of the agreement by the Kyrgyz side and its termination, design and survey, construction and installation work has been suspended since August 9, 2016.