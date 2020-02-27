16:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister and IFC head discuss future of Kyrgyzstan’s airports

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and the Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the framework of public-private partnership project for modernization and development of airports. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Today, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Central Asia of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Georgina Baker. Issues of further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and IFC were discussed for implementation of economic prospects through development of the private sector, as well as assistance to new investment projects in various sectors of the economy.

Georgina Baker noted that the delegation of the International Finance Corporation arrived in the republic in order to study opportunities for expanding investment cooperation and introduction of new financial instruments for interaction.

The Prime Minister noted the contribution of IFC to the implementation of the first public-private partnership project in the country on opening of hemodialysis centers, as well as assistance in the preparation of new public-private partnership projects in the field of health care and education, which are important for the republic.

In addition, the parties discussed transfer of Manas airport to external management.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed importance of the project for effective fulfillment of the potential of Kyrgyzstan in creation of a regional transit air hub, development of airport infrastructure, creation of conditions for tourism development and opening of new international destinations.

«The Prime Minister and IFC Regional Vice President expressed confidence in the success of joint cooperation in this direction, given the extensive experience of the International Finance Corporation in implementation of identical projects in the field of airport development in other countries,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/144938/
views: 74
Print
Related
Аэропорт «Манас» отдают во внешнее управление, но выгоды не проанализированы
Three airports in Kyrgyzstan unsuitable for flights
ICAO positively assesses airports of Kyrgyzstan
All airports in Kyrgyzstan considered as dangerous
Regional airports operate at a loss in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
IFC interested in construction of Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Talas, Naryn airports ready for regular flights
How much entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan spend on taxes
Parliament to solve issue of transferring Kyrgyz airports to foreign investors
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
27 February, Thursday
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Sold...
15:53
Another traffic accident involving minibus occurs in Bishkek
15:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pros from EAEU surpass negative aspects
15:18
Prime Minister and IFC head discuss future of Kyrgyzstan’s airports
15:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov gives interview to Russian journalists