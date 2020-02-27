Prime Minister and IFC head discuss future of Kyrgyzstan’s airports

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and the Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the framework of public-private partnership project for modernization and development of airports. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Today, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Central Asia of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Georgina Baker. Issues of further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and IFC were discussed for implementation of economic prospects through development of the private sector, as well as assistance to new investment projects in various sectors of the economy.

Georgina Baker noted that the delegation of the International Finance Corporation arrived in the republic in order to study opportunities for expanding investment cooperation and introduction of new financial instruments for interaction.

The Prime Minister noted the contribution of IFC to the implementation of the first public-private partnership project in the country on opening of hemodialysis centers, as well as assistance in the preparation of new public-private partnership projects in the field of health care and education, which are important for the republic.

In addition, the parties discussed transfer of Manas airport to external management.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed importance of the project for effective fulfillment of the potential of Kyrgyzstan in creation of a regional transit air hub, development of airport infrastructure, creation of conditions for tourism development and opening of new international destinations.

«The Prime Minister and IFC Regional Vice President expressed confidence in the success of joint cooperation in this direction, given the extensive experience of the International Finance Corporation in implementation of identical projects in the field of airport development in other countries,» the statement says.