Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade

Domestic Kaganat Invest Limited Liability Company is ready to invest in construction of the Upper Naryn HPP cascade. Electric Stations OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.
The company made a proposal for further construction of the cascade. But negotiations with the LLC have been temporarily suspended due to the need to resolve the issue with the Russian RusHydro PJSC to determine the further status of $ 37 million debt.
«Electric Stations OJSC is developing measures to legally resolve issues related to debt repayment and determining the further role of Upper Naryn CJSC,» the company commented on the situation.
In 2016, the agreement was unilaterally terminated. By that time, RusHydro had invested $ 37 million of its own funds in the project.
All these years the parties have been trying to resolve the issue peacefully. However, the negotiations were unsuccessful. RusHydro has filed a lawsuit in the Hague to recover $ 37 million.
According to the database of the Ministry of Justice, Kaganat Invest LLC is engaged in wholesale non-specialized trade. The founders are Nurbek Osmonov and Apsatar uulu Aizhigit, the head is Nurbek Osmonov. The company was registered in February 2019. There is no data on the taxes paid by the company during this time.
Nurbek Osmonov is the founder of Ikhlas construction company. He is also the founder of the Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush automobile plant, which was recently visited by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.