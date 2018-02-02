Medvedev: In 2018 we will engage in removal of barriers in EEU common market

The Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev told what the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union talked about during the meeting in a narrow format. He stated this today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the beginning of the year is always the time when it is usual to sum up results and set tasks for work for the next year. This is exactly what the prime ministers discussed in detail in a narrow format.

«We held consultations. On some issues, a solution has been found, some of them we will continue to discuss. We have had quite productive discussions. In 2018, we have to engage in the removal of barriers and restrictions on the common market of the union. We discussed this in detail in a narrow format,» stressed Dmitry Medvedev.

In general, the parties positively assess the results of the past year both from the point of view of the economic situation and in terms of strengthening the institutions of the union.

The volume of trade between the EEU countries in 2017 increased by 27 percent.

«The growth in supplies was registered for almost all commodity items. There was a leading dynamics of exports of non-primary goods. For the first time since the creation of the union, inflation in our countries did not exceed the target 7.5 percent. The decisions that we made played a significant role in this. In 2017, we eliminated ten barriers. But this work should be continued actively. Today, the spheres of technical and customs regulation, transport services remain problematic. The expert group on removing barriers should work as efficiently as possible,» concluded Dmitry Medvedev.