18:03
-6
USD 68.39
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.21
English

Ice jam on Ala-Archa river makes it burst its banks

Ice jam on Ala-Archa river on Maldybaev Street made it burst its banks. An eyewitness sent a video to 24.kg news agency.

As it is seen in the video, blocks of ice nearly damaged the cars standing nearby. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are trying to clean the river of snow.

Earlier, the Bishkek City Administration informed that work on clearing ice jams on Ala-Archa river was organized to prevent flooding. At least 25 people and 6 units of special equipment are constantly working on Maldybaev Street.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Almost 70 people clean Ala-Archa river from ice
Ala-Archa riverbed cleared on Zhibek Zholu Avenue in Bishkek
Ala-Archa riverbanks strengthened in Bishkek
Popular
Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign Director of Bishkek HPP ready to resign
Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed Head of HPP not aware when heating in Bishkek to be resumed
Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun Freezing in Bishkek. Kyrgyz manty replaced the American Miami sun
Smart City project. Odd investors Smart City project. Odd investors