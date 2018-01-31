Ice jam on Ala-Archa river makes it burst its banks

Ice jam on Ala-Archa river on Maldybaev Street made it burst its banks. An eyewitness sent a video to 24.kg news agency.

As it is seen in the video, blocks of ice nearly damaged the cars standing nearby. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are trying to clean the river of snow.

Earlier, the Bishkek City Administration informed that work on clearing ice jams on Ala-Archa river was organized to prevent flooding. At least 25 people and 6 units of special equipment are constantly working on Maldybaev Street.