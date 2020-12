Employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise manually crush ice in the bed of Ala-Archa river. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The work is being carried out along the river at the intersection of Tolstoy and Bakaev Streets.

«We use two methods of work, depending on the complexity of the situation: manually and mechanically. Now our employees are crushing the ice by hand. In the middle of December, when the ice thickens, special equipment will be used,» the City Hall said.

The measures are aimed at preventing accumulation of bottom ice in the river and formation of jams in the form of sludge — small loose pieces of ice, melting of which can lead to water spills. In addition, it complicates operation of hydraulic structures, clogging the water inlet holes of water intakes.