TURKSOY announces new cultural capital of Turkic world

The Turkish city Kastamonu on January 24 officially received the status of the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus stated that this status is very suitable for the city, which is considered as one of the spiritual centers of the Turkic world.

According to him, active state financing of the events that will take place during the year is planned. They will serve as a stimulus for the development of the entire region and Kastamonu city, which has a rich history.

Recall, Turkey declared 2018 the Year of the People’s Writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov.