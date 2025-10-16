16:19
Mayor of Manas admits: City not ready to become Kyrgyzstan’s new capital

Mayor of Manas city Ernisbek Ormokov commented on the idea of relocating Kyrgyzstan’s capital to the city. In an interview with Kabar news agency, he noted that there has been no official decision on the matter yet, but the city administration would support such an initiative.

«If the capital is indeed moved to Manas, we would welcome it with joy. But at present, our level of readiness is insufficient — we need time and serious preparation,» Ernisbek Ormokov said.

He added that the renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas and the development of local infrastructure are not directly related to the idea of moving the capital.

«No decision has been made so far. At this stage, our city is not ready to take on the functions of the capital,» the mayor emphasized.

On September 3, during a session of the Jalal-Abad City Council, Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov proposed renaming the city to Manas, a motion that deputies supported. In a week, the Parliament approved the draft law in three readings, and on September 17, President Sadyr Japarov signed it. Ten days later, on September 27, Jalal-Abad was officially renamed to Manas.
