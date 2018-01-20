23:16
How price of ID cards in Kyrgyzstan changed for 6 years

The government of Kyrgyzstan presented to 24.kg news agency the dynamics of the price change for ID cards for six years.

Since January 1, 2018, the Antimonopoly Agency has approved the cost of electronic ID cards in the usual mode for citizens obtaining it for the first time. It will cost 290 soms.

Earlier the State Registration Service reported that before the start of a free campaign to exchange the old ID card for a new biometric one (before May 1, 2017), the cost of ID card in 2004 in the standard mode was 530 soms.

However, the data provided by the government is different from the SRS data.

Previously, private Intel Links LLC was engaged in the production of passports. Its director Taalaybek Dzhumadylov confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the cost of the form was 0.91 euros, and the personification — 0.27 euros. As a result, the ID card cost 1.18 euros. The cost in soms varied depending on the exchange rate.

When production of passports was transferred to the state, the cost of personification has sharply increased and, as a consequence, the final price. If cost of personification by Intel Links amounted on average to 20 soms, then by SRS — 290 soms.
