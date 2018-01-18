Kyrgyzstan to severely fine for harmful substances emissions

The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety will fine for the release of harmful substances into the atmosphere. The Deputy Chief of the Regional Department for Bishkek Maksat Omorov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the fine will be applied according to the articles of the Code on Administrative Liability.

«According to Article 173 (Operation of transport and other mobile means with excess of standards for pollutants in emissions), the fine is 1,000 soms. We will begin to conduct raids with the help of the road police staff. Drivers will pay fines through bank transfers. There are special portable devices, laboratory staff will take samples and take measures based on the results of the tests,» Maksat Omorov said.

The State Inspectorate reported that it would begin to fine drivers for the release of harmful substances into the atmosphere in the spring.

Recall, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov instructed to mobilize all the resources of state bodies to solve the problem of air pollution in Bishkek. The head of government noted that the issue of the environmental situation in the capital is one of the most urgent and actively discussed among the public.

Today, the specialists of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety jointly with the employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection have begun checking the level of air pollution in the residential areas and suburbs of Bishkek. With the help of special measuring devices, air samples were taken to measure the amount of emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere. The results of the analysis will be ready in three days.

According to the Inspectorate, private dwellings and saunas are often heated by burning various synthetic and plastic materials, the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere significantly increases.