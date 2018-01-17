21:17
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I know firsthand opportunities and needs of regions

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. They discussed the primary goals and tasks of the country’s development for the coming years within the framework of the signed decree on Declaring 2018 the Year of Development of Regions. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

I traveled a lot around the regions, was the head of the region. I know firsthand the opportunities and needs of the regions. The same problems are voiced at meetings with local residents — lack of clean water, undeveloped irrigation system, lack of social facilities — schools, hospitals, kindergartens, bad roads, poor quality services.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for overcoming the existing subjective approach to the distribution of budget, credit and grant assistance, leading to an imbalance in the development of regions.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov also stressed the need to strengthen the rights and responsibilities of local authorities that will help to increase their responsibility for the timely resolution of local issues related to the development of the regions.
