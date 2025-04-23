Future of Kyrgyzstan's regions discussed in Bishkek

A conference dedicated to the implementation of the State Program for Comprehensive Social and Economic Development of the Regions of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2030 was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Speaking at the event, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov said that the goal of the program is to create an effective system for managing regional development to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of citizens.

During the conference, participants discussed the current results of the implementation of new data-driven planning methods. The role of local communities and business in the decision-making process was also considered. The need to improve governance mechanisms and create conditions for attracting investment and developing infrastructure at all levels was emphasized.

Representatives of local administrations and local governments shared their experience in applying new planning methods. They noted that, despite initial concerns due to the abundance of data, new approaches helped make more accurate forecasts and improved interaction between the aiyl okmotu and the district level. An important element was the coordination councils, which united the state, business and local communities to work together on territorial development.

It was noted that through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Economy, the World Bank, the Institute of Development Policy and theLocal Governance Academy of Central Asia, with financial support from the EGED Program, thousands of municipal and government employees were trained in new planning methods. This made it possible to implement new local development programs throughout the country. Choro Seyitov especially emphasized the key role of the Institute of Development Policy in this process and the effectiveness of the coordination councils as a platform for interaction.