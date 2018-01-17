21:18
-2
USD 69.39
EUR 84.90
RUB 1.23
English

Deputies of Ata Meken, Omurbek Tekebayev lose to Abdil Segizbaev in court

Ata Meken deputies Almambet Shykmamatov, Aida Salyanova and ex-leader of the parliamentary faction of the Socialists Omurbek Tekebayev lost to the head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev, and Almazbek Usenov, the former head of Almazbek Atambayev’s Presidential Administration, in court. Lawyer of the party Taalaygul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Pervomaisky District Court delivered a verdict without participation and notification of the representatives of the plaintiff’s party. The lawyers of Ata Meken cannot get a copy of the verdict until now.

The lawsuit on protection of the honor, dignity and business reputation of three deputies in connection with the dissemination of unreliable information, announced by the Chairman of the State National Security Committee, about the alleged links of people’s deputies with offshore accounts in Belize, was filed in late March 2017. As the Presidential Administration disseminated information in the media, Ata Meken faction deputies sued also Almaz Usenov. Then he headed the press service of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

Almambet Shykmamatov and Aida Salyanova do not intend to recover compensation from defendants for moral damage. However, Omurbek Tekebayev estimated his honor and dignity at 60 million soms. This money the convicted of corruption and now serving sentence in the penal colony No. 47 ex-MP planned to give to journalists and lawyers, against whom the Prosecutor General’s Office filed claims for protection of honor and dignity on behalf of Almazbek Atambayev.
link:
views: 147
Print
Related
Candidate for parliament deputy from Ata Meken excluded from list
Court seizes salary of Tekebayev's lawyer
Court prohibits lawyers of Ata Meken to leave country
Tekebayev's lawyers draw up appeal to UN Human Rights Committee
CEC to decide on transfer of Omurbek Tekebayev’s deputy seat
Supreme Court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov in hospital
Supreme Court starts trial of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev's deputy powers terminated
Tekebayev and Chotonov sent to different colonies
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow