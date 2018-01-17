Deputies of Ata Meken, Omurbek Tekebayev lose to Abdil Segizbaev in court

Ata Meken deputies Almambet Shykmamatov, Aida Salyanova and ex-leader of the parliamentary faction of the Socialists Omurbek Tekebayev lost to the head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev, and Almazbek Usenov, the former head of Almazbek Atambayev’s Presidential Administration, in court. Lawyer of the party Taalaygul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Pervomaisky District Court delivered a verdict without participation and notification of the representatives of the plaintiff’s party. The lawyers of Ata Meken cannot get a copy of the verdict until now.

The lawsuit on protection of the honor, dignity and business reputation of three deputies in connection with the dissemination of unreliable information, announced by the Chairman of the State National Security Committee, about the alleged links of people’s deputies with offshore accounts in Belize, was filed in late March 2017. As the Presidential Administration disseminated information in the media, Ata Meken faction deputies sued also Almaz Usenov. Then he headed the press service of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

Almambet Shykmamatov and Aida Salyanova do not intend to recover compensation from defendants for moral damage. However, Omurbek Tekebayev estimated his honor and dignity at 60 million soms. This money the convicted of corruption and now serving sentence in the penal colony No. 47 ex-MP planned to give to journalists and lawyers, against whom the Prosecutor General’s Office filed claims for protection of honor and dignity on behalf of Almazbek Atambayev.