Kyrgyz MPs demand to introduce restrictions on posts on social networks

«We should probably introduce restrictions on the information that is spread in social networks,» MP Ulan Primov said at the parliament session today.

According to him, today, there is a lot of incorrect, unreliable and defamatory information in the social networks.

The deputy is sure that it is necessary to draft a bill that would regulate the activities of social networks in Kyrgyzstan.

«We need to clarify how social networks are regulated in other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The government should address this issue and submit the necessary bill to the Parliament,» Ulan Primov offered.

Deputy Minister of Justice Ravshan Abdullayev answered that the ministry is working on this issue. The government at the time is approving the bill.
