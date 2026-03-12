11:02
Arrest of journalist Altynai Arstanbekova: Interior Ministry’s comment

A journalist has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of publishing materials calling for mass unrest, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service reported.

According to it, on March 9, during social media monitoring, a Facebook account «Daniel Zhooshbaev» was discovered, which was used to distribute posts aimed at discrediting the Kyrgyz government and exacerbating the socio-political situation.

Furthermore, comments under some posts contained messages that could lead to destabilization and mass unrest.

The Investigative Service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek opened a criminal case under Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (calls for mass unrest).

During operational investigative activities, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Committee for National Security officers established that the owner and user of the fake account is a journalist born in 1976 with the initials A.A. She was detained.

It has been revealed that the suspect is journalist Altynai Arstanbekova.

Her home was searched on March 10. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, a video camera, documents, and other items relevant to the investigation were seized.

On March 11, the suspect was transferred to the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The relevant forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/365602/
views: 150
