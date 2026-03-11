20:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

Journalist Altynai Arstanbekova detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement authorities in Bishkek detained social media user and journalist Altynai Arstanbekova, sources reported.

It is not yet officially known what specific charges have been brought against the journalist. Police have not provided detailed information about the nature of the investigation.

According to some reports, Arstanbekova may be linked to a fake social media account under the name «Daniel Zhooshbaev.» The account allegedly published critical and accusatory posts about President Sadyr Japarov and several other individuals.

Internet
Photo Internet

It is also reported that during a search of the journalist’s residence, several mobile phones and laptops were seized.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet clarified under which article the investigation is being conducted. The circumstances of the case are still being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/365560/
views: 156
Print
Related
Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy to be transferred to pretrial detention facility
Supreme Court orders retrial in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
Court revises ruling in Kanyshai Mamyrkulova case, probation term reduced
Supreme Court postpones hearing in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: 50 journalists will receive apartments through SMC
Court refuses to change preventive measure for journalist Kanyishai Mamyrkulova
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits NazarNews Editor-in-Chief
Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
20:09
Aluminum profiles and casting products plant launched in Kyrgyzstan Aluminum profiles and casting products plant launched i...
19:52
Journalist Altynai Arstanbekova detained in Bishkek
19:36
Video cameras on Bishkek—Osh road to become operational in April
17:10
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards