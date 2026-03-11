Journalist Altynai Arstanbekova detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement authorities in Bishkek detained social media user and journalist Altynai Arstanbekova, sources reported.

It is not yet officially known what specific charges have been brought against the journalist. Police have not provided detailed information about the nature of the investigation.

According to some reports, Arstanbekova may be linked to a fake social media account under the name «Daniel Zhooshbaev.» The account allegedly published critical and accusatory posts about President Sadyr Japarov and several other individuals.

Photo Internet

It is also reported that during a search of the journalist’s residence, several mobile phones and laptops were seized.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet clarified under which article the investigation is being conducted. The circumstances of the case are still being established.