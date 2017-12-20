10:26
Court fines MP Almambet Shykmamatov for 5 million soms

The trial of the case against Kyrgyz parliament deputy Almambet Shykmamatov ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

After leaving the consultation room, Judge Aybek Ernis uulu read out the verdict. «The court, having examined the materials of the case, after hearing the testimony of witnesses, came to the conclusion that the guilt of the defendants had been proved. The court is critical of the defendants’ testimony,» he said.

According to the verdict of the court, Almambet Shykmamatov was sentenced to a fine of 50,000 calculated rates (5 million soms).

Ali Yuksel was released from criminal liability for the expiry of the statute of limitations of the crime.

Zhusup Imanaliyev was sentenced to 10.5 years in a penal colony with strengthened regime with confiscation of property. The term of punishment was decided to be counted from 2013 — from the moment of the first detention.

Recall, on February 17, the Prosecutor General initiated a criminal case against the former auditor of the Accounts Chamber, and now the deputy of the Parliament Almambet Shykmamatov, under Article 303 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Almambet Shykmamatov included a wife’s car in the bid, selling it to the winner of the tender — Barat Lux company — for $ 13,500, but the Prosecutor General’s Office believes that the real price of the car at that time allegedly was about $ 10,000.
