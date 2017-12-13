Prosecution asks 8 years in penal colony for Almambet Shykmamatov

Hearing of the case of the deputy of the Parliament from Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov continues in Pervomaisky District Court.

The state prosecutor asked for the deputy eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office for three years. According to the prosecutor, Shykmamatov must serve his sentence in the penal colony with reinforced regime.

For another defendant, Zhusup Imanaliev, the prosecutor asked nine years in a penal colony, and because Imanaliev did not serve a sentence for the crime he committed earlier, she asked to sentence him to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The state prosecutor asks for Ali Yuksel eight years in penal colony with reinforced regime and confiscation of property.