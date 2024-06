Almambet Shykmamatov was appointed Assistant to the President of Kyrgyzstan. The fact that the corresponding order was signed by Sadyr Japarov was confirmed to 24.kg news agency in the presidential administration.

Almambet Shykmamatov has headed the State Mortgage Company since September last year. Previously, he held a number of responsible positions, including the positions of Minister of Justice, Chairman of the State Registration Service and head of the Bishkek Free Economic Zone.