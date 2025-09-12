16:41
Trial of ex-MP Sultanbai Aizhigitov begins in Bishkek

On September 11, the first hearing of the case against former parliament deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov was held in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. He participated without a lawyer, stating that his defense attorney refused to handle the case.

Sultanbai Aizhigitov noted that he had recently undergone two surgeries and asked to postpone the hearing for two weeks. The court did not grant the petition and scheduled the next hearing for September 12. The defendant was ordered to find an attorney as soon as possible.

In April, the State Committee for National Security opened a criminal case against Aizhigitov and his wife Gulzat Zholdoshova under the article «Abuse of office.» The reason was the employment of the deputy’s wife in the office of the Parliament.

Earlier, Aizhigitov criticized the decision on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and argued with the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security at a parliamentary meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/343299/
views: 168
