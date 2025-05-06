First hearing on case to shut down April TV channel scheduled for May 12

The first court hearing on the case concerning the closure of April TV channel will take place on May 12 at 4 p.m. in Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The channel’s editorial team reported.

Previously, the Prosecutor’s Office of Oktyabrsky district filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down the channel, citing reasons such as «protection of public safety, prevention of the spread of unlawful information, and ensuring compliance with media legislation.»

According to the editorial board, the lawsuit claims that «a buildup of negative content, accompanied by sarcasm, ridicule, video collages, and expressive speech and facial expressions by April TV hosts, presents the current Kyrgyz government in a negative light, undermines its authority, and causes distrust and suspicion among the people who watch the news».

The editorial staff also noted that three expert examinations were conducted in November—December 2024 by the Forensic Expert Service under the Ministry of Justice, the Republican Center for Psychiatry and Narcology under the Ministry of Health, and the National Academy of Sciences. All three concluded that April’s broadcasts contained linguistic indicators of a negative stance toward the government.

In response, the channel emphasized its support for lawful efforts to combat harmful activity but also reminded that freedom of speech and criticism of power are cornerstones of any democratic society.

«We firmly believe that freedom of expression and independent journalism are not threats, but the foundation of a stable democracy. President Sadyr Japarov himself has repeatedly said that constructive criticism is essential,» the editorial team said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the lawsuit, stating that «Kyrgyz authorities continue a deplorable pattern of shuttering news outlets on illegitimate grounds».