Kyrgyzstan to issue securities for 1.5 billion in December

In December, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance plans to issue government securities worth 1.5 billion soms. This was reported by the ministry’s website.

According to it, four issues of state treasury bills (STB) are planned for December. In total, it is planned to replenish the budget for 240 million soms from the placement of STB.

The Ministry of Finance expects most of all receipts from state treasury bonds — 1.3 billion soms.

Two issues of state treasury bonds are planned for 300 million soms with a coupon rate of 11 and 12 percent and two issues of 350 million with a coupon rate of 8 and 9 percent. The term of circulation of the bonds is 2-7 years.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 11.2 billion soms have been received from the state securities. The most profitable were government treasury bonds.