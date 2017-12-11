Kyrgyzstan to manage Orto-Tokoy reservoir

Kyrgyzstan will manage Orto-Tokoy reservoir. Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development today in three readings approved the ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the interstate use of Orto-Tokoy (Kasansai) reservoir.

The agreement between the countries was signed on October 6, 2017 in Tashkent . According to the document, the Uzbek side takes a share in financing the costs of operation and maintenance of the reservoir and other concerted actions in proportion to the volume of water received.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, after the completion of all interstate procedures, the management of the reservoir will be completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan .