Deputies to consider agreement with Uzbekistan on Kasansai reservoir

The Parliament considers the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan on the interstate use of Orto-Tokoy (Kasansai) reservoir in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.»

The document will be considered today by the Committee of the Parliament on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development.

The agreement establishes the procedure for the use of the reservoir, regulates the issue of financing the costs of operation and maintenance of the reservoir. Provision is also made for the creation of a permanent commission, the main task of which will be to establish the operating mode of the reservoir and the water withdrawal limit, to determine the amount of necessary costs for its operation and maintenance.

The parties acknowledge that the reservoir is being exploited for the purpose of stable water supply to the population of the two countries on a mutually beneficial, reasonable and fair basis.

In case of emergency situations at the reservoir, Kyrgyzstan will immediately notify Uzbekistan .

In case of disputes, the parties will resolve them through bilateral negotiations.