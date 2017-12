The entire energy system of Kyrgyzstan was estimated at 20 billion soms. This was announced today by the head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

According to him, the estimated cost of all energy facilities in Kyrgyzstan was 20 billion soms. Currently, the international company is working to reassess the industry.

The deputy of the Parliament Ekmat Baybakpaev noticed violation of the law. «Privatization has been carried out. First, it was necessary to assess the assets, and then transfer them. Otherwise, there is a violation of the law,» the deputy said.