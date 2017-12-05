17:31
-4
USD 69.75
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.18
English

UN: There are about 400,000 malnourished people in Kyrgyzstan

400,000 people or 6.4 percent of the population in Kyrgyzstan are malnourished. This is stated in the report «Status of food security and nutrition in Europe and Central Asia — 2017», presented by the UN Food and Agriculture Program (FAO).

In total, according to its data, about 5.6 million people in Central Asia are malnourished. Things are worse in Tajikistan, where 2.6 million people are starving. This is almost 30 percent of the population.

In Uzbekistan, 1.9 million people (6.3 percent of the population) are malnourished, in Turkmenistan — 0.3 million (5.5 percent).

The UN Division noted that, compared to 2005, the countries of the region have made «significant progress in combating the reduction of malnutrition, but now the situation in the region is in stagnation — the indicators remain unchanged.» The exception is Turkmenistan, where the situation worsened: if in 2005 4.6% of the population were malnourished, then in 2016 their number increased to 5.5%.

All the countries of Central Asia, except for Kazakhstan, fell into the category of countries, whose population suffers from malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. Kazakhstan entered the group of countries with a «triple burden» of malnutrition, in which there is a noticeable level of malnutrition, obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan tells UN countries about blockade by Kazakhstan
Kyrgyz filmmaker wins international contest
Kyrgyzstan fully pays contributions to UN budgets
Almazbek Atambayev awards Secretary-General of United Nations Dostuk Order
Roza Otunbaeva joins UN High Level Advisory Board on Mediation
Antonio Guterres: Kyrgyzstan is important partner of UN
KR lacks will to ratify UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
Kyrgyzstan has no political will to implement decisions of UN bodies
UN promises to help with implementation of Taza Koom project
Almazbek Atambayev tells UN Secretary-General about Taza Koom project
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved