During the working visit to Moscow , the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, handed out awards.

Today he decorated the president of the International Union KVN Alexander Maslyakov with the Order «Dostuk».

Later it is expected that Sooronbai Jeenbekov will reward Vladimir Putin with the Order of Manas of the 1st degree. Their meeting will take place in the Kremlin.

Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree on awarding Alexander Maslyakov on November 21.