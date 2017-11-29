Green Zone movement to appear in Bishkek

Green Zone movement will appear in Bishkek until the end of the year. Kalicha Umuralieva, Head of «Nashe Pravo» NGO informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the documents necessary for the registration of the legal entity have already been prepared.

«Now we are working on creating councils for protection of nature in parks. Councils will be created for every green zone that will help the city services to monitor and control that the site is not sold, not cut down,» Kalicha Umuralieva said.

Everyone can join the movement — both legal entities and individuals.