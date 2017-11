President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Muratbek Shaiymkulov was appointed adviser to the head of state.

Earlier Sooronbai Jeenbekov has appointed this assistant — 30-year-old Ernist Toltoev.

Last week, already ex-president Almazbek Atambayev fired his two advisers — Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov and Farid Niyazov.