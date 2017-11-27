15:22
+3
USD 69.71
EUR 82.67
RUB 1.19
English

Mosques in Kyrgyzstan began to preach sermons on road safety

Imams and religious leaders began to preach sermons on road safety in the mosques of Kyrgyzstan. According to the press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the order to hold awareness-rising talks was issued by the mufti of the country Maksat azhi Toktomushev.

According to the document, the clergymen should during meetings with parishioners and during the reading of prayer talk about the necessity of observing the traffic rules. As explained, the reason for issuing the order by the head of SDMK was the growth of traffic accidents.

For ten months of 2017, 5,197 road accidents were recorded, which is 8.3 percent more than in the same period of 2016. At least 695 citizens were killed, about 8,000 were injured.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Imam from Suzak sentenced to 21 years for rape, extremism, drugs
Kadyr Malikov: Religious figures should not interfere in politics
Kyrgyzstan prays for cessation of natural disasters
1,500 mosques registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
Khutbas on tuberculosis problem to be delivered in mosques of Kyrgyzstan
55 out of 180 religious organizations of Issyk-Kul region not registered
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries