Mosques in Kyrgyzstan began to preach sermons on road safety

Imams and religious leaders began to preach sermons on road safety in the mosques of Kyrgyzstan . According to the press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the order to hold awareness-rising talks was issued by the mufti of the country Maksat azhi Toktomushev.

According to the document, the clergymen should during meetings with parishioners and during the reading of prayer talk about the necessity of observing the traffic rules. As explained, the reason for issuing the order by the head of SDMK was the growth of traffic accidents.

For ten months of 2017, 5,197 road accidents were recorded, which is 8.3 percent more than in the same period of 2016. At least 695 citizens were killed, about 8,000 were injured.