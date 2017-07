2,520 entrants were enrolled at the state universities of Kyrgyzstan for state-financed study according to the results of the first round. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the total number of state-financed places is 5,440; 504 of them were allocated for specialties that do not require nationwide testing, and 95 — places for the master’s program of the Academy of State Administration .

26,103 entrants were admitted to the competition.

The second round is held from July 17 till July 22.