SRS of Kyrgyzstan produces 242,099 ID cards in 2017

Since early 2017, the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has produced 242,099 IDs, 102,000 of them are electronic passports. The Chairman of the State Registration Service, Dastan Dogoyev, announced today at the press conference on the results of the work of the agency for the first half of the year and preparation for the presidential elections.

According to him, last year, 178,415 ID cards were produced for the same period.

It is specified that citizens were issued 200,500 ID cards in normal order, 31,527 — in urgent order, and to citizens over 60 years old — 10,045 ID cards.

As for internal passports, the head of SRS said that for half a year the agency issued 109,836 passports. For comparison, 93, 512 passports were issued last year.

«78,649 foreign travel passports were issued in normal order, urgently — 31,187," Dastan Dogoyev added.