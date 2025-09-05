Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedure for changing identification number

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended resolution No. 207 of April 17, 2025 «On the Procedure for Assigning and Changing Personal Identification Numbers.»
Under the new rules, notarization of documents is no longer required when changing a personal identification number (PIN).
The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and will take effect in seven days.
The personal identification number (PIN) is a unique digital code assigned to every citizen of Kyrgyzstan.