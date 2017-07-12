10:53
President of Tajikistan urges to abandon hijab and beards

The President of Tajikistan called for the abandonment of hijabs and beards. The day before, Emomali Rahmon made a speech in connection with the decade of the adopted law On Regulation of National Traditions, Celebrations and Rituals. He reminded the citizens of the country about the observance of the law.

Emomali Rahmon believes that recently there has been propaganda on wearing clothes alien to the Central Asian state.

«Some women and girls see religiosity not in the soul, but in appearance, dressed in black, and thereby undermine our living principles, forgetting that God is perceived by the heart and soul, and not by clothes, satr, hijab and beard," Emomali Rahmon said.

The head of Tajikistan ordered officials to take measures to prevent the spread of this trend.

«In the period of globalization, certain forces, if they want to liquidate a state, first of all destroy the language and then the culture," the Tajik president noted.

Emomali Rahmon raised this topic not for the first time. In 2010, he stated he was dissatisfied with the «foreign» Muslim style in the clothes of many women and girls in Tajikistan.
