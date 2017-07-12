10:54
General Electric to help Kyrgyzstan with search for new energy capacities

The American company General Electric will help Kyrgyzstan with the search and analysis of the possibilities of construction, rehabilitation and modernization of the region’s hydroelectric capacities, as well as the development of infrastructure for transmission and distribution of electricity. This was reported in the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan.

According to it, the day before, within the framework of the Kyrgyz-American business forum, an agreement on mutual understanding has been signed for cooperation in projects related to the development of an efficient, sustainable and competitive industrial infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan using advanced technologies and solutions from General Electric.

The agreement stipulates that the potential of using digital technologies at existing and new hydroelectric power stations will be considered to improve the productivity and availability of plant equipment, increase their service life and reliability, and optimize costs.

To exchange professional knowledge, the parties will consider the possibility of organizing technical conferences, seminars and forums jointly with the Kyrgyz State Technical University.

The parties agreed on the establishment of a joint working group responsible for the development of cooperation priorities and the implementation of the terms of the agreement.
