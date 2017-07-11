Projects Arab investor wants to invest in

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev after talks with representatives of the Arab Coordination Group told what projects investors are willing to invest in.

Recall, investors are ready to invest $ 357 million. Among the projects approved for financing are road construction projects, including the construction of the road Korumdu — Karakol (the second phase of the reconstruction of the highway around Issyk-Kul ) worth $ 150 million. The second road project is the construction of Taraz — Talas — Suusamyr road.

There are also projects in the field of healthcare — the construction of a clinical multidisciplinary hospital and innovation center, and the new building of the National Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantology. The cost of the two projects was estimated at $ 37 million.

Five projects in the field of irrigation, and the project for the clean drinking water supply in 67 settlements in Batken and Talas regions were preliminary approved.