Riots in Toguz-Toro. Chinese investors not demand compensation for damages

Representatives of the Chinese gold mining company, GL Makmal Developing LLC, will not demand from the government of Kyrgyzstan compensation for the damages so far. They informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the preliminary amount of damage is $ 2.3 million. «But we do not put forward demands so far. We are waiting for the interdepartmental commission to finish its work. It will present its findings, and then we will talk,» the company stressed.

In their turn, the members of the interdepartmental commission, which includes the officials of the Toguz-Toro administration and the administration of Jalal-Abad region, told 24.kg news agency that they were not counting the damage, but carried out an inventory of the buildings burnt down during the riots.

Earlier it was reported that the administrative building, security guard room, five production buildings have been destroyed. The total area of the ​​damage was 1,836 square meters.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. Several local residents were arrested.
