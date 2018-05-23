Damage to investor reaches $ 2.3 million as result of riots in Toguz-Toro

The First Vice Prime Minister held a meeting with the management of GL Makmal Developing the day before.

According to the government’s press service, the parties discussed the events that took place on April 11, 2018 in Kazarman village, Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region, where the territory of the gold processing plant was set on fire.

The Chinese company claims that the preliminary amount of damage was $ 2.3 million.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that it was necessary to wait for the results of the investigation of the incident and to identify the organizers of the unrest.

Related news Riots in Toguz-Toro. Police detains 15 people

«It is important for the local authorities and law enforcement agencies to work proactively, taking measures to prevent conflicts between mining companies and local residents,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that the government was interested in foreign investors and development of the gold mining industry.

«Effective cooperation with foreign investors is of fundamental importance for us. The question of investigating the situation that happened on April 11 is under my personal control. I stress that all the actions on this issue should take place exclusively within the legal framework,» the First Vice Prime Minister said.