MP proposes to introduce Arabic language into school education

At a meeting of the Committee on Law, Order, Combating Crime and Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, MP Bakytbek Maripov proposed introducing Arabic language into school education along with English and Russian languages.

The deputy noted that Kyrgyzstanis go to study and work in Arab countries and knowledge of this language would be an advantage for them.

Azamat Yusupov, head of the State Commission on Religious Affairs, replied that there are no restrictions on introduction of Arabic into school education. It is only necessary to coordinate the education program of the Ministry of Education with the State Commission on Religious Affairs.

Deputies discussed the draft law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations».