New landfill site to be opened in Bishkek

Bishkek landfill site is to be closed. A new one will be built instead of it. Mayor’s office of the capital reported.

The day before, the officials of the mayor’s office signed a contract on the reclamation of the municipal landfill.

The document was signed between the municipal enterprise of the Bishkek mayor’s office «Bishkek Sanitary Landfill» and the Estonian company Ehitusfirma Rand Ja Tuulberg AS within the framework of the project «Improving the Solid Waste Management System in Bishkek».

As the Bishkek mayor’s office noted, reclamation of the existing landfill will make it possible to transfer the landfill site to the green zone.

Under the project, 50 percent of the contract amount is financed by a grant from the European Union, the second half is funded by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The contract amounted to 1,596,900 euro.

The city landfill site has been operating since 1978 and was designed for 400,000 inhabitants of the capital. Today, the capital has more than one million residents.

Earlier, the mayor’s office promised to build a garbage disposal plant instead of the landfill.