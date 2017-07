After the newspaper publishes its refutation, Bakyt Torobayev plans to withdraw the claim against De Facto newspaper. This was stated in the secretariat of Onuguu-Progress faction.

«I have no intention of destroying or putting pressure on the newspaper, I just strived for the reliability of information," statement said.

Recall, the newspaper De Facto published an article in which the politician Baktyt Torobayev was called «Maksim Bakiyev’s project.»