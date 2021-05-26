10:06
“Delo No. ..." newspaper announces its closure

The newspaper «Delo No. ...» was closed in Kyrgystan. Its last edition was released today.

Its front page contains a message stating that «due to the unacceptable political situation in the country, in general, and in the newspaper in particular, «Delo No. ...» is closed.»

The permanent publishers of the weekly were Svetlana Krasilnikova and Viktor Zapolsky. The newspaper has been published for 30 years. Its circulation at its best varied from 50,000 to 70,000 copies. In recent years, circulations have been falling and the popularity of the weekly has plummeted. Today’s edition was published with a circulation of 4,200 copies only.
