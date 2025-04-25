13:34
USD 87.32
EUR 99.37
RUB 1.05
English

Officials in Kyrgyzstan to be required to subscribe to state newspapers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of officials responsible for organizing a centralized subscription to state printed publications for 2025. The corresponding resolution was signed on April 22 by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the subscription must be arranged for the following publications:

  • The official state bulletin Erkin-Too;
  • The newspaper Kyrgyz Tuusu;
  • The newspaper Slovo Kyrgyzstana.

The subscription campaign is to be organized and monitored by staff of the Presidential Administration, ministers, heads of agencies and departments, as well as mayors, district heads, heads of aiyl okmotu, and managers of state enterprises and joint-stock companies with state share.

«The goal of the initiative is to implement a unified information policy, increase the awareness of civil servants, and support national media,» the document states.
link: https://24.kg/english/327336/
views: 181
Print
Related
Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper leaves his post of his own accord
Special newspaper published on 500 days of Sadyr Japarov’s presidency
“Delo No. ..." newspaper announces its closure
Publishing of regional newspapers to resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 3 newspapers cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Torobayev to withdraw claim to De Facto newspaper after refutation
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
25 April, Friday
12:50
Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers
12:43
Heroes of Kyrgyzstan Alley to appear in Ata-Beyit complex
12:39
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win gold at International Tournament in Russia
12:22
Journalists urge Prosecutor General's Office to stop attempts to close April TV
12:01
Officials in Kyrgyzstan to be required to subscribe to state newspapers