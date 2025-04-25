Officials in Kyrgyzstan to be required to subscribe to state newspapers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of officials responsible for organizing a centralized subscription to state printed publications for 2025. The corresponding resolution was signed on April 22 by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the subscription must be arranged for the following publications:

The official state bulletin Erkin-Too;

The newspaper Kyrgyz Tuusu;

The newspaper Slovo Kyrgyzstana.

The subscription campaign is to be organized and monitored by staff of the Presidential Administration, ministers, heads of agencies and departments, as well as mayors, district heads, heads of aiyl okmotu, and managers of state enterprises and joint-stock companies with state share.

«The goal of the initiative is to implement a unified information policy, increase the awareness of civil servants, and support national media,» the document states.