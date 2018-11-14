At least 3 newspapers cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan

Circulations of newspapers published in Kyrgyzstan almost halved. Representative of Media Support Center printing house Bakyt Dyikanbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, many printed media, especially Kyrgyz-language ones, have significantly lost circulations.

«Some still keep their positions. Their circulations have decreased by 30 percent. But circulation of Tamchy newspaper fell to 50 percent. If last year it was printed with a circulation of 7,000-8,000 copies, in recent months only 4,000-4,500 copies have been ordered. As far as I know, the editors of the newspapers Tamchy, Fabula and Allo Reklama have decided to temporarily suspend their activities,» said Bakyt Dyikanbaev.

Information about closure of Fabula newspaper was confirmed by the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Tilek Ryskulov. According to him, due to financial difficulties, printing of the newspaper has been suspended. The last issue of the newspaper was released on October 18.

Fabula newspaper belongs to the deputy of the Parliament Ryskeldi Mombekov.

«If earlier our weekly circulation was 16,500 copies, then in the last month we published only 5,500. Edition costs do not even cover our current needs. Very few people read newspapers now, all read them online. We are also preparing a new online edition,» Tilek Ryskulov said.